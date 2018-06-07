Third Wichita Azteka's Boutique to open at Revolutsia

Revolutsia has another new tenant.
Sara Morales and Gisela Pena are going to open their third Azteka's Boutique in the shipping container development at the southwest corner of Central and Volutsia.
Salon Memoir also announced this week that it's moving to the development.
Morales says Revolutsia is "a really great concept."
She says she likes the location, too, which will help make Azteka's more visible.
"We want to get more people to get to know us."
The first Azteka's opened a year ago next to Molino's on North Waco to sell clothing, accessories and home decor.
"It's a really unique artisan shop," Morales says.
She and Pena sell items from their native Mexico.
The store also has a kiosk that's open once a month in Towne East Square.
"We're also about to get a mobile boutique," Morales says.
She thinks it will be ready by early August at the latest, and the Revolutsia store will open in September.
Krista Racine of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the new space.
Morales says the city has been very supportive of Azteka's.
"I really love Wichita," she says.
The store is involved in various community events and sponsors the winner of the Miss Latina WSU Pageant.
"We love to support local," Morales says. "We would love people to support us."
