Flint Hills Spas to expand to the west side

Three years after buying Flint Hills Spas, Jamil Toubassi is preparing to open a second location, this time on the west side.
"It's a good time for our business," he says. "We're at a point where we're ready for our next stage of growth."
After he purchased the business in early 2015, Toubassi moved the east-side Flint Hills from near Central and Edgemoor to an expanded 2,500-square-foot space near Central and Woodlawn.
The west-side store will be even larger with 4,000 square feet at 6730 W. Kellogg, which is just east of Ridge Road.
"We'll just be able to have a little bit more," Toubassi says of what the store will offer. "A little more room to try some different things."
He says he'll likely add a line of grills and be able to have more floor models of spas and other products.
Also with the extra room, Toubassi says, "We are going to try our hand with above-ground pools."
The store will open by early fall at the latest.
Toubassi says in another year or two, he'd like to expand outside of Wichita as well. First, though, he says he has to get the west-side store established.
"Once we do, we'll start looking at other opportunities."
Comments