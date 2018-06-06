Liley Pacacha is moving her Salon Memoir to the Revolutsia shipping container development.
Revolutsia shipping container development to have a salon along with food vendors

By Carrie Rengers

June 06, 2018 05:12 PM

The new Revolutsia shipping container development at the southwest corner of Central and Volutsia is going to have a lot of food options, but it'll have other businesses as well.

Liley Pacacha is moving her Salon Memoir to 370 square feet there when it opens later this summer.

"I just fell in love with the way it looked," she says of Revolutsia. "It's just something that you don't see every day."

Krista Racine of J.P. Weigand & Sons handled the deal for the new space.

Currently, Pacacha is working out of Sola Salon Studios near 37th and Rock Road.

Her new salon will offer hair and waxing services and possibly a nail table.

"Hair — that's going to be my number one focus," Pacacha says.

Specifically, she wants to focus on hair extensions.

"My passion about hair extensions is it makes people have a second chance at feeling better about themselves."

Pacacha says she named her business Salon Memoir because "I want your time with me (to be) memorable."

