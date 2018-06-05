Sudha Tokala's health science center is back on: 'Sometimes destiny . . . has a way'

Sudha Tokala has decided to continue with her plans for the Kansas Health Science Center in downtown Wichita. That includes the conversion of the former Finney State Office Building, which is pictured immediately behind her, and Broadway Plaza behind that. Across the street, Tokala also owns the former Henry's building. Also not pictured is the nearby Sutton Place, the final building Tokala purchased. Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle