86 Cold Press to partner with Healing Waters for new Bradley Fair space

When Healing Waters owner Amanda Gorecki decided to add a juice bar to her Bradley Fair business, she looked as far as Dallas and Oklahoma City for someone to partner with.
It turns out she didn't need to leave Wichita because Gorecki found Austin Dugan and his 86 Cold Press downtown.
"I really just loved Austin from the moment I met him," Gorecki says. "We were really impressed with him."
And, she says, "I would much rather work with somebody who is local and is growing in the area."
Dugan graduated from Kansas State University with an entrepreneurship degree a couple of years ago and began selling fresh juices from a bike at various markets around Wichita.
He says a Crohn’s disease diagnosis inspired him to look for healthy ways of managing it. Thanks to his juices, Dugan says he doesn’t have to take medicine.
Dugan opened a small storefront downtown in 2016 and recently moved into a 6,000-square-foot space at 600 E. Douglas, which is where he'll produce the juice that he'll sell at Healing Waters.
Healing Waters and 86 Cold Press each will have a separate entrance, but customers can access each one inside as well.
Healing Waters clients will be offered samples while they relax in the living room of the business.
Dugan says the two businesses are about helping people be healthy on the inside and outside.
"It just seemed natural because of what they do," he says of partnering. "It kind of just goes hand in hand, you know?"
Dugan says a lot of his customers come from the east side, but he says there are some east-siders who never make it downtown, so Healing Waters represents an opportunity.
"It's a whole other demographic that we're missing."
Gorecki says she's been wanting to help clients with healthy eating and weight loss, but she says she's learned she can't do every aspect of care herself.
"I want to stick in my lane."
That led to talks with Dugan.
"She's visited the shop quite a few times, and we kind of just built a connection," Dugan says.
The new 86 Cold Press space within Healing Waters will open later this summer.
Shelden Architecture and Key Construction are doing the work.
"It's going to be really amazing," Gorecki says.
She says she likes that both her business and Dugan's started here.
"It's just very exciting to see homegrown ownership," she says. "Wichita's a friendly city for that."
