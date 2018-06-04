QDOBA Mexican Eats franchisee responds to west-side requests with a new restaurant

There's one thing that QDOBA Mexican Eats franchisee Eric Estes has heard repeatedly since opening the restaurant near Central and Rock in 2015, and any Wichitan can probably guess what that is.
Diners regularly tell him they'd like a QDOBA on the west side.
"It's crazy," Estes says of how often he hears it.
Not so crazy that he won't do it, though.
The first of at least two west-side QDOBAs is going to open in August at 583 S. West St. near Kellogg in the same center as Starbucks, GameStop and T-Mobile.
"It's a really high-traffic intersection," says Krista Racine, who handled the deal with Leisa Lowry. They're both with J.P. Weigand & Sons.
Racine says there are a lot of daytime workers in the Kellogg and West area.
"It'll be a really great lunch business."
Racine says there are a lot of third-shift industrial workers to the south of the intersection as well for dinner business, too.
She and Estes both point out that Green Lantern Car Wash is building its largest Wichita car wash nearby at 4150 W. Kellogg.
Estes says the first Wichita QDOBA has been doing great, particularly with catering.
"It's created an opportunity and kind of a demand to the level that we needed to offset some of that demand with another store."
The restaurant will be the San Diego chain's new prototype that includes built-in technology that's designed for online ordering and pickup.
"They've made it really cool," Estes says.
The technology recently was added to the Rock Road QDOBA.
Ink Construction is the contractor on the new QDOBA.
Even though the chain has been in Wichita for three years, Estes says a lot of people still don't know what QDOBA means. It stands for "Quality Doesn't Occur By Accident."
Estes and his partners now have seven QDOBAs, including ones in Hays, Hutchinson, Salina, Austin — where a second one is in the works — and a location within Intrust Bank Arena.
There are no concrete plans for another one in Wichita, but Estes says he's already thinking about the northwest part of the city.
"That would be an ideal location as we continue to move that direction."
