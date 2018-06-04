Marty Johnson plans a new building to replace a one-time garden plot

Marty Johnson of Johnson's Garden Centers is getting ready to add something new to his plot of ground on Edwards Street near his business on 13th Street in Indian Hills.
Unlike his Marty's Acre garden that used to be there, this addition won't require fertilizer.
Johnson is going to build an almost 10,000-square-foot building on the property.
"I'd like to rent it out," he says.
He plans to divide the space into three units of 3,200 square feet each "so I can generate revenue."
The two lots are next to a 10,000-square foot building at 1340 N. Edwards that the garden center uses as a warehouse.
Johnson says he envisions the new building being a warehouse, too, or possibly office space.
He plans 20-foot ceilings and 14-foot doors that he says likely would be ideal for someone such as an electrician or contractor "where they could pull their trucks in at night."
After some preliminary engineering, Johnson will start construction in the third or fourth quarter.
