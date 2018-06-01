A collection of downtown buildings is about to go back on the market because Sudha Tokala is dropping her plans for a health science center.
Sudha Tokala drops plans for downtown health science center

By Carrie Rengers

June 01, 2018 03:49 PM

Pharmacist and would-be developer Sudha Tokala is dropping her plans for a $125 million health science center downtown that would have helped train people to enter various parts of the medical industry.

Tokala refuses to comment on why she's dropping her plans, but she says she's putting all of her downtown property on the market.

That includes Sutton Place at 209 E. William St., the former Henry’s building at 124 S. Broadway, Broadway Plaza at 105 S. Broadway and the former Finney State Office Building, which is two joined buildings at 130 S. Market and 230 E. William. The buildings are clustered in one area of downtown.

Tokala says Craig Simon of Landmark Commercial Real Estate is preparing to list all of the properties.

