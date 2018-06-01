Aerial resale shop and Daba Design owners partner for two businesses in one space

Ethiopia native and clothing designer Anbese Daba has been wanting to move his Daba Design from his Wichita basement to a storefront, but he's been cautious about taking that big step.
At the same time, Aerial owner Renee Duxler has been wanting to find someone who could do alterations at her resale shop at 1716 E. Douglas next to the Donut Whole.
Finally, the two found one another, and now Daba is moving his business to part of the Aerial space and will sell his clothing there while also offering alterations on resale items.
"This is a good step for us," says Marcy Wodajo, Daba's wife.
Duxler calls it a mutually beneficial partnership. She says since opening six months ago, a lot of her customers have found resale items they like that might need one or two small alterations. Duxler says she wanted to offer that service.
"He wanted to grow his business," she says of Daba.
Wodajo says moving to the back room of Aerial is ideal instead of opening a stand-alone Daba Design store.
"We were afraid to do it," she says.
In addition to the benefits of partnering with Duxler, Wodajo says Aerial is ideally situated along East Douglas.
Duxler says it's only recently become ideal.
"We got to enjoy construction for four months," she says. "That was super fun."
Duxler says her neighbors have been great support as they all "kind of just trudged through that dark period."
"We kind of all just really banded together," she says. "I couldn't have done it without my neighbors."
Now that construction is complete and patios are in at a couple of restaurants, she says, "The whole block is really starting to look great."
"I'm really, really super hopeful that we're really going to turn a corner as far as business goes."
