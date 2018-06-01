Riverside is getting a new bar, but there won't be liquor

Another new Shaman Botanicals store is opening, this time in Riverside.
Mary Ware is opening in 300 square feet at 1136 N. Bitting next to Songbird Juice Co.
"It's tiny, but it works out fine," Ware says. "My merchandise is tiny."
The store is part of the CBD American Shaman chain that's been expanding in the Wichita area.
Shaman will carry a full range of CBD products, including the type that is mixed into a fluid to drink and another that's a drop for under the tongue. There are topicals that are beauty and bathing products, and there are smokable and vapable products.
Ware says the products are made from hemp and are not marijuana.
Even though the space is small, this store also is going to have a kava bar.
The Indonesian kava root is used for medicinal purposes, Ware says, much like CBD is used. She'll serve it in hot and cold tea and cream sodas.
"It's relaxing for the most part," Ware says.
Songbird also sells a full line of CBD products. Previously, it only offered Loaded Lemonade, but this week owner Marty Spence announced she can add CBD to her smoothies, juices and bowls for a full-service CBD cafe.
"It is a really exciting time," she says. "We are ecstatic about the movement."
Ware says she's not worried about competition with Songbird.
"Honestly, I look at it as being a happy accident for our customers," she says. "There's no other place in Wichita where there's such . . . a breadth of selection and especially coupled with expertise and guidance . . . as there will be at that little corner at 11th and Bitting."
Ware hopes to open in July. She may put a mural on the outside of the building.
Regardless, she says the exterior "is going to look very lively."
"It will be quite eye-catching when we're done."
