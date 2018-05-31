Genesis Health Clubs continues Midwest march with purchase of two more gyms

Genesis Health Clubs is continuing its acquisition march across the Midwest with the purchase of two more Kansas City-area gyms.
Rodney Steven II on Thursday announced that Genesis acquired both World Gym sites in Kansas City.
“We’ve been talking about this for a few years, and the time is right," he said in a statement. "The former Kansas City Racquet Club has long been an institution for Tennis in Kansas City, but it needs a little TLC right now, which is coming very soon.”
He plans a multimillion dollar remodel at the Merriam World Gym.
Of the 47 Genesis clubs in five states, 20 are now in greater Kansas City.
In addition to operating clubs in Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado, Steven recently signed a deal to develop the new Goddard aquatic center and add a Genesis there as well.
Comments