6S Steakhouse reopens after fire: 'There was an accident, and we feel very lucky'

It was no exaggeration when the 6S Steakhouse Facebook page reported that it "will be back to business as normal in no time!" following a fire on Sunday.
Brandon Steven's restaurant at 6200 W. 21st St. reopened on Tuesday.
"The only day I was really down was Memorial Day," says managing partner Seth Glassman.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a "fire effect" — something that gives the illusion of a fireplace at the restaurant — had a gas leak that started a fire.
A private dining room in one corner of the restaurant is temporarily closed, but the rest of 6S is open, including the patio.
"Everyone reassured me it was safe to reopen," Glassman says.
He says that includes fire, health department and city officials.
"I want to do something really nice for the fire department," Glassman says. "These guys contained it so quickly and were so great."
Perhaps not surprisingly in the era of negative online comments, there were people who questioned whether the 6S fire was accidental and if the business would profit from it.
"I have no idea of the financial impact, but I'm sure we don't gain anything from it," Glassman says. "I wouldn't wish this on anyone."
He says that "the truth of the matter is there was an accident, and we feel very lucky."
"We're back open for business, and we want everyone to come see us."
