New Freezing Moo features special game area for kids

Don't let the construction and storage containers fool you. The new Freezing Moo in front of the Target at NewMarket Square officially opened on Tuesday following a soft opening Monday.
"This is a perfect location for west-side families," says partner Tymber Lee.
He and his brother-in-law, Cody Newton, and Daniel Smith opened their first Freezing Moo franchise in Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich in February.
Unlike that location, which Newton says probably has more older kids visiting it when they go to the nearby Wichita Sports Forum, the NewMarket Freezing Moo will have a younger focus.
"Here, we've got a lot of little kids," Newton says.
"We added a new kids' area in the back of this one," Lee says.
There are almost 10 games for children up to age 10 to play as the games are projected on the floor. For instance, there's virtual hockey, soccer and virtual bubbles for kids to jump on. There's a piano that lights up and plays music as kids step on it and a car that lights up with various colors as little children play on it.
"It's a lot about the experience," Lee says.
Freezing Moo ice cream is made and rolled on freezing plates, and kids can watch as their names are drawn onto it with syrup.
"The other one's done very well," Newton says.
The new one, which Ink Construction built, is almost 2,400 square feet. That makes it about 900 square feet larger than the one at Greenwich Place. There are additional freezer plates, too, to make service faster.
Lee says the different sizes will allow the partners to test what works best.
"We have plans to grow the brand," Lee says.
Next up will be Dallas before the end of the year.
There's still some more hiring that needs to happen at the NewMarket Freezing Moo first.
Newton says the partners have hired 35 high school and college kids and want to hire another 15 or 20.
Lee says it's the kids who did the artwork on the menu boards around the business.
"It's kind of fun to have local kids," he says. "They had a blast doing all the artwork."
Comments