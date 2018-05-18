'Plant deputies' to descend on downtown with a new trick up their gardening gloves

On the one-year anniversary of the 113 new planters in downtown Wichita, Cindy Carnahan and what she calls her "plant deputies" are getting ready to plant the pots again on Saturday.
"It's really gone beautifully," Carnahan says of the downtown project.
"Of course, we had some things that happened that we didn't count on," she says. "We had some thievery."
There hasn't been a whole lot, though.
"We were very pleased, honestly, that there wasn't more than there was," Carnahan says.
"We had some people who maybe had too much to drink lay down in the pots, which is never good."
This makes the fourth time the team of mostly master gardeners have planted the new pots along Douglas between Washington and Main Street.
"People have been very respectful when we're down there planting and everyone's thanking us for doing it," Carnahan says.
She says she's been involved in a lot of projects through the years, and she's never had a response like she's had to these planters.
"It's such a good feeling that everyone is so excited about something so beautiful downtown."
This year, with the help of a lot of donations, the group is adding 84 hanging baskets to the area.
Carnahan says there have been enough donations to cover the cost and maintenance for the rest of this year.
"We've been so amazed, really."
Comments