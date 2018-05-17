Tissu Sewing Studio move takes owner Nina Winter full circle

Nina Winter graduated from East High School in 1993, and now she's moving her 4-year-old Tissu Sewing Studio across the street from it.
"It's kind of exciting," she says. "It's kind of like coming full circle."
Currently, her studio is in not quite 1,000 square feet at Clifton Square.
The new studio will more than double in size with 2,125 square feet at 2326 E. Douglas.
Tissu, which means fabric in French and is Winter's nod to the fashion industry, sells sewing tools and supplies and will have an expanded retail area with the new space.
"I'm really wanting to expand into fabric and also handmade clothing from our students and possibly local designers, too," Winter says.
Tissu already offers fashion camps for kids during summer and other breaks from school. Winter hopes to expand on that. She says she envisions some students at the school dreaming of being in fashion or even just learning how to sew.
"At the new place, I'm adding in . . . a lot more of the fun things for the families to do."
She's going to have a sewing lounge, too.
"I'm wanting it to be like a destination place for locals and visitors," Winter says. "Kind of come in and take a break from technology and get creative."
Tissu's move will begin June 1.
Winter says her new plans go well with her motto for her business.
"Every day's a new sewing adventure."
