Razed building at Maple and West 'has served its purposes well'

Lots of readers who have been passing by the northwest corner of Maple and West streets are wondering what's going on there.
A longtime building that used to be home to a couple of Mexican restaurants and Long John Silver's, among other things, has been razed.
"The building has served its purposes well over the years, and it just wasn't functional for today's . . . restaurant use," says Don Arnold of John T. Arnold Associates.
"It was worn out. Tired. . . . The kitchen wasn't laid out right. The drive-through wasn't good."
The Oklahoma owners of the building decided to scrape the 25,000-square-foot property just south of Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Que.
"What they're looking for is someone that would land lease that from them and build their own building," Arnold says.
He says he'll let us know when a deal happens.
Comments