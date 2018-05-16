Prairie Ridge Animal Hospital expanding with new building and possible pet compound

For some time, Melanie Summers had been eyeing property near 119th and Kellogg for her Prairie Ridge Animal Hospital, which is already near the intersection.
Then she saw it come on the market at an auction, but it included a total of seven lots. Even though she didn't need that much land, Summers says she jumped on it.
Now, in addition to building a new hospital, Summers is in talks with a dog trainer to locate next to her.
"I think it would be kind of cool to have a little pet area for different services," Summers says.
She says she's open to selling lots to other businesses as well.
Currently, Prairie Ridge is in 3,000 square feet at at 12506 W. Kellogg. The new building will be double in size at 12412 W. Kellogg.
Summers says the site has great visibility and easy access, and she says she won't have to worry about customers finding it since it's so close to her existing building.
The new one should be ready around November.
The hospital offers veterinarian care, surgical procedures, boarding and grooming, a doggie day camp and dentistry.
"We do a lot of stress-free handling of pets," Summers says.
She says she's not adding more services with the new site.
"We'll probably just be improving upon the services we have," Summers says. "We're always trying to offer the top of the line medicine, but also we're really huge on customer service."
Summers says she'll keep us posted if other pet-related services decide to open nearby.
"Honestly, I think it would be really neat."
Comments