Wichita Flea Market to replace the former Park City one

Jimmy Spillman has a career in finance but now has "just a fun little secondary job," if you can call organizing 357 vendors for the new Wichita Flea Market either fun or little.
Spillman is bringing the market to the Expo Hall at Century II for four weekends between now and the end of the year. If all goes well, he'll add more weekends and vendors for 2019.
"We'd love to expand into the other areas that they have," Spillman says of Century II.
He says there's already interest, particularly from vendors who used to be part of the flea market that used to be held once a month at the Kansas Coliseum in Park City.
"We could double in size if we wanted," Spillman says.
"It's been fun, and it's been really kind of amazing," he says. "We've heard from a lot of people saying just thanks for getting it going."
Spillman's father, Bill, sold sports memorabilia for years at the Park City flea market.
"It's his little hobby," Jimmy Spillman says.
That's how he says he knew all the former vendors "talked about trying to find a place in Wichita to do it" after the Park City one closed.
"I think Century II's going to be perfect for it," Spillman says. "I like it better in downtown Wichita."
He says he likes that there are other things to do in Wichita and most people won't have to drive as far.
There is a $5 entry fee that's good for the entire weekend. Chidlren 12 and under get in free.
This year's flea market dates are July 21 and 22, Sept. 22 and 23, Oct. 27 and 28 and Dec. 15 and 16.
Like the Park City flea market, Spillman says "pretty much anything goes" when it comes to what's for sale.
"The joy of going is you never know what you're going to find."
Bill Spillman will be one of the vendors.
"He's excited. He can't wait," Jimmy Spillman says, then adds with a laugh, "I might charge him double, though."
Comments