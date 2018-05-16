There's another new Starbucks option coming to the east side, this time at One Kellogg Place.
Another east-side Starbucks to open

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

May 16, 2018 10:47 AM

There's a new Starbucks coming to One Kellogg Place at Kellogg and Greenwich.

No one with the popular coffee chain returned a call for comment.

Starbucks is opening at 11661 E. Kellogg in the former All Dec'd Out space. That's in a retail center that also has Great Clips, GameStop and AT&T. The center is along Kellogg in the front of the development north of where Ashley HomeStore is.

Before Starbucks opens, the space will be reconfigured to include a drive-through.

When Starbucks confirms when the opening will be, we'll let you know.

