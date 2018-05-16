Another east-side Starbucks to open

There's a new Starbucks coming to One Kellogg Place at Kellogg and Greenwich.
No one with the popular coffee chain returned a call for comment.
Starbucks is opening at 11661 E. Kellogg in the former All Dec'd Out space. That's in a retail center that also has Great Clips, GameStop and AT&T. The center is along Kellogg in the front of the development north of where Ashley HomeStore is.
Before Starbucks opens, the space will be reconfigured to include a drive-through.
When Starbucks confirms when the opening will be, we'll let you know.
