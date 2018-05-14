McKenzie & Associates to create a wellness center with new office

McKenzie & Associates is giving new meaning to the "& Associates" part of its name with a move to 358 N. Main St.
That's just north of where the marriage and family therapy office had been on Main Street.
With more than 3,000 square feet — and room to grow in the one-time Better Books Room — the practice can now begin to welcome other health providers with the additional space and create more of a wellness center.
"I've kind of wanted to have a place where people can come and all of these different professions can be in one setting," Mac McKenzie says.
That potentially includes occupational therapists, nutritionists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and maybe a personal trainer all helping with the care of the same patients.
McKenzie calls it "a whole-body look at mental health."
"We can staff these cases together . . . and come up with a comprehensive treatment plan for them."
The move also is about now being able to expand the practice with more counselors.
"We were becoming one of the biggest referral sources for other clients," McKenzie says of not being able to take on more patients.
The practice has seven counselors and three support employees. By the end of the week, McKenzie says he's hiring five more counselors and plans to add more later.
"We're kind of in a hiring blitz."
He says the new space, which also used to house Wichita State University physical therapy classes, is already set up for training classes when he's ready to expand into that. McKenzie says Wichita is a great place to host training for mental health professionals since it's centrally located to many places.
"We could kind of be a mecca for that."
Stephanie Wise of John T. Arnold Associates handled the deal.
McKenzie says his new space is ideal all the way around.
"That should allow us the room we need to grow and expand and kind of realize the vision that we've had."
Comments