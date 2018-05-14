Utah-based company plans three or four new fitness centers in Wichita

The new almost 70,000-square-foot Vasa Fitness is getting closer to opening at 1607 S. Georgetown just south of Harry where several grocery stores have been.
Head trainer Spencer Howlett says the gym should open by late July, but "hopefully sooner."
"We're a high-volume gym, low price," he says. "We've got all the amenities."
The Utah-based Vasa has 22 gyms in Utah, six in Colorado with two more in the works there and another that should open in Tulsa by September.
Howlett says Vasa is expanding to the Midwest, and Wichita is its first stop with another two or three gyms planned in the area after the first one.
"Nothing's, like, set in stone with it, but that's what we hope for," he says.
There are no contracts at Vasa.
"Everything's month-to-month," Howlett says.
There's a $10 basic monthly membership for cardio and free weights.
There's a $20 membership that includes a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, aerobics, racquetball, basketball, massage beds and tanning.
Vasa rhymes with casa, the Spanish word for house. Vasa means "vessel" in Latin.
Howlett says a vessel is part of the gym's motto, which is "A journey to inner happiness through physical and emotional health."
Unity is another tag word that's a driving principle at Vasa, Howlett says. It stands for unity, passion, love, integrity, fun and trust.
Howlett says that's how employees are trained and treated, and that's how customers are in turn treated.
"It's all about member experience with us," he says.
"Our big thing is we put a lot into our training program," Howlett says. "We're a fitness facility that emphasizes a lot on training."
He says the idea is to train people so they can and will work out on their own.
"We want to be a gym where people come in and get results and not come in and never come again."
