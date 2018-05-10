Wichita tops housing rankings and gives us all something to agree on, too

One of the only points on which most Wichitans can agree — surely must agree — is that the cost of housing here is pretty reasonable.
SmartAsset confirms it.
The personal finance technology company ranks Wichita No. 8 on the list of best cities for a first-time home buyer.
More than 82 percent of conventional mortgage applications get funded in Wichita, making it the second-best city for high loan funding rates.
Wichita also is No. 3 on the list for the ratio between incomes and housing costs.
However, Wichita doesn't rate so well with growth in home values.
"Wichita had seven negative quarters between 2012 and 2017, the most among our top 25 cities," the study said.
Renters aren't left out either. In a separate study, SmartAsset found that Wichita is No. 10 on the list of cities where it's most affordable to live alone.
The study says the average renter in a one-bedroom apartment or a studio pays about $567 monthly. The catch there is that only 13.7 percent of places are one-bedroom units or studios.
For people who can find those units, the study says they need to make only about $1,650 a month to live comfortably.
Fortunately, it also says the average full-time working Wichitan makes more like $3,440 a month.
