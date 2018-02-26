More Videos

Texas Roadhouse managing partner Mike Parrotino explains each of the new restaurant’s Wichita murals, which feature the chain’s mascot, Andy the Armadillo. The new restaurant opens near K-96 and Greenwich at 3 p.m. on Monday. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com
East-side Texas Roadhouse set to open

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

February 26, 2018 05:00 AM

The new east-side Texas Roadhouse opens at 3 p.m. on Monday. Like its sister restaurant on West Kellogg, it’ll feature some Wichita scenes on murals throughout the restaurant, which is opening in front of Academy Sports & Outdoors on Greenwich just south of K-96.

Managing partner Mike Parrotino chose each of the murals, most of which also feature the Louisville chain’s mascot, Andy the Armadillo.

For instance, one mural features Andy flying upside down over the city, with Century II prominently featured in the foreground, as he scouted a second Texas Roadhouse site for Wichita.

The Keeper of the Plains, the Shockers – represented by an actual shock of wheat instead of Wichita State University’s mascot – and, of course, the Wichita flag also are represented among other things.

Like the Texas Roadhouse on West Kellogg, the new one will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

