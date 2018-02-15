More Videos

Oklahoma-based Atwoods plans to open a store in Maize, with construction possibly starting in the spring. Its live chicks area is always popular for shoppers to visit. Carrie Rengers/ The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com
Woodard Mercantile may face some major new Maize competition

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

February 15, 2018 10:47 AM

Oklahoma-based Atwoods, a ranch and home store, wants to open in Maize.

A spokesman for the company would not comment except to say Atwoods is always looking for ways to grow.

An item for the Maize City Council agenda for Feb. 19 shows that the chain wants to put a store at 4551 N. Maize Road, which is just south of 45th Street North.

It also happens to be just down the street from Woodard Mercantile, a locally owned store that carries a lot of similar merchandise.

According to the agenda, Atwoods would like to start construction by spring but needs to go through a planning and rezoning process first.

Look for more information as it becomes available.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

