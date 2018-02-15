Woodard Mercantile may face some major new Maize competition

Oklahoma-based Atwoods, a ranch and home store, wants to open in Maize.
A spokesman for the company would not comment except to say Atwoods is always looking for ways to grow.
An item for the Maize City Council agenda for Feb. 19 shows that the chain wants to put a store at 4551 N. Maize Road, which is just south of 45th Street North.
It also happens to be just down the street from Woodard Mercantile, a locally owned store that carries a lot of similar merchandise.
According to the agenda, Atwoods would like to start construction by spring but needs to go through a planning and rezoning process first.
