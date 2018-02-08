Sudha Tokala has $125 million plan for four downtown properties

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:25 Downtown buildings may become a school Pause 2:50 American Shaman to open store near Rock Road 1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 0:37 Rehab facility to finally open 1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:03 Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita 0:45 Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sudha Tokala, the pharmacist who has been on something of a downtown building buying spree, has purchased another property and is now sharing a small glimpse into her plans for four buildings. Sutton Place at 209 E. William is Tokala’s latest purchase. She also owns the former Henry’s building at 124 S. Broadway, Broadway Plaza at 105 S. Broadway and the former Finney State Office Building, which is two joined buildings at 130 S. Market and 230 E. William. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

