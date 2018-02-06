Unlike the short-lived Wichita Dean & DeLuca, shown here, one the company planned to open on Ninth Avenue in New York never materialized. However, the owner of the property is now suing to evict Dean & DeLuca because it says the company has a lease there and is behind on rent.
Unlike the short-lived Wichita Dean & DeLuca, shown here, one the company planned to open on Ninth Avenue in New York never materialized. However, the owner of the property is now suing to evict Dean & DeLuca because it says the company has a lease there and is behind on rent. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Dean & DeLuca faces eviction on New York property

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

February 06, 2018 03:10 PM

Dean & DeLuca, which still has operations based in Wichita, is facing eviction at a New York property.

No one with Dean & DeLuca responded for comment, but it looks like the property – known as 29-35 Ninth Ave. – is where the chain once planned a store in the Meatpacking District.

A September 2016 article in the Real Deal, a New York real estate publication, said Dean & DeLuca would replace Spice Market at the Ninth Avenue address.

An LLC called 33 Ninth Retail Owner filed eviction proceedings against Dean & DeLuca Small Format LQ LLC in New York civil court on Friday.

According to the suit, 33 Ninth Retail Owner is seeking $836,599.70 plus interest and costs.

The suit says Dean & DeLuca assumed a lease on Jan. 12, 2017, and is behind on rent payments from October 2017 through January 2018.

No one with 33 Ninth Retail Owner returned a call for comment.

According to the suit, “Petitioner lacks written information or notice of any other address where Respondent has a principal office or other office other than the Premises, except for Dean & Deluca, Inc., General Counsel, 2402 E. 37th Street North, Wichita, Kansas 67219.”

It’s not clear what operations the company still has at that Wichita address.

Dean & Deluca has always kept its Wichita operations – even when they were the company’s headquarters – quiet except for occasional warehouse sales that it promotes here.

In fact, Have You Heard? previously reported that former Wichitan Leslie Rudd quit running Dean & DeLuca much the same way he ran it since acquiring the gourmet food brand in 1995: quietly.

In November 2014, Pace Development Corp. of Thailand announced it had an agreement with Dean & DeLuca Holdings to buy Dean & DeLuca, including its assets and global business, for $140 million.

Look for more information on the eviction if it becomes available.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

