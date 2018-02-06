Another new direct-pay health care clinic opens in Wichita

Another new direct-pay immediate care clinic has opened in Wichita.
Doctor of osteopathic medicine Starlet Kerner has just opened ICT Immediate Care at 7011 W. Central near Ridge Road.
After working for others for the last decade, she says she decided “it just doesn’t quite fit … my expectations, so I’m going to do it myself.”
Kerner had three children and then went to medical school. She graduated in 2006 and has done family medicine, emergency medicine and urgent care.
It was during her stint in urgent care that Kerner became motivated to open her own place, she says.
“When you go to work for other people, some people don’t have as good of standards or bedside manner as one would like.”
As a direct-pay practice, ICT Immediate Care does not file insurance. Patients pay a flat office fee of $85. There are various other rates for testing.
“If you have no insurance, it’s a great benefit for you,” Kerner says.
She says a flat fee also can be helpful for anyone with a high deductible to meet.
Unless someone has free health insurance, Kerner says, “This way it saves hundreds and hundreds of dollars for basically everybody.”
She says same-day service is another benefit of the clinic, which treats urgent-care needs and has in-house lab testing for a lot of things, such as flu testing.
Since she’s new, Kerner says, “I do have a stockpile of it ready to go.”
Eventually, she hopes to have more lab possibilities as well as imaging. Until then, Kerner says she has discounted deals for patients to receive things such as MRIs and CT scans.
For now, she’s practicing alone, but Kerner says there are other doctors and nurse practitioners who are going to join her after business picks up.
“Everybody’s excited.”
