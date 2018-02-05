The Dollar Tree near 37th and Woodlawn is now back open following a failed health inspection.
Dollar Tree works with health inspector and pest control to resolve issue

By Carrie Rengers

February 05, 2018 03:01 PM

Readers have been wondering why the Dollar Tree near 37th and Woodlawn abruptly closed recently.

Before the Virginia-based company responded to explain, the store reopened.

Then spokeswoman Kayleigh Painter responded via e-mail to say that the store failed a health inspection.

“Please know that the safety of our associates and customers is our first priority. Upon learning of the inspection report on this location, we immediately began to take action to address and resolve issues cited by the health department. We are working with the health inspector, pest control services and our supplier to resolve the issue.”

Painter did not immediately respond to a call for other details.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

