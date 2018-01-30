New CBD stores to open even as state targets products

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:50 American Shaman to open store near Rock Road Pause 1:45 Kamerion Wimbley: 'A lot of special memories' at Wichita home 0:37 Rehab facility to finally open 1:30 New docks and store coming to Cheney Lake 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 1:03 Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita 0:45 Couture Ever After table themes debut this weekend 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

American Shaman CBD chain is expanding in Wichita at the same time the Kansas AG has issued an opinion that the stores may be illegal. Mary Ware will be opening a shop near 21st and Rock in the next few months. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

