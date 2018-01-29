The reopened Jack’s North Hi Carryout now has patio seating.
Longtime favorite Wichita restaurant reopens with new menu

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 29, 2018 11:24 AM

Jack’s North Hi Carryout has reopened.

New owner Shawn Gilbert had a soft opening on Friday and Saturday.

“We thought, OK, we’re just going to see how this goes without telling anybody,” he says.

Gilbert is opening about a month later than he hoped because he encountered some unexpected electrical and plumbing issues.

“Just a lot of stuff that I’m glad we found,” he says.

Gilbert says that means he now has some new equipment that will help him keep up with lunch rushes.

Jack’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to about 6 or 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Diners are already using the new patio seating Gilbert added out front, though no one has used the new walk-up window yet. Gilbert says he’s going to have to add a sign to it.

“I don’t think anybody really knows what it is right now.”

The longtime hamburger restaurant is now selling sliders instead of burgers.

At two ounces each, Gilbert says, “There’s a good meat-to-bun ratio there.”

There are also corn dogs as well as sides.

Although Gilbert says he’s “got to fine tune a few things,” he adds, “I think Jack’s is going to be a good thing.”

For most people, opening a new restaurant would be enough to keep them busy, but Gilbert is taking on a new business in Manhattan, too.

He’s opening his second 42 Below tobacco and accessories shop at 1122 Laramie St. in Manhattan.

Gilbert already has one in Wichita along with Studio 13 and the Elektrik Chair.

The new 42 Below will open by March 1.

Gilbert says he wants more sites in other cities and possibly into Oklahoma.

“I definitely would like to at least hit another college town,” he says. “For right now, we’re going to test out this Manhattan location.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

