Buffalo Wings & Rings will have what franchisee Zac Blue calls club-level, higher-end finishes and an atmosphere friendly to families.
First of three Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurants to open in July

By Carrie Rengers

January 22, 2018 05:00 AM

Construction is starting this week on the first of three planned Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurants for Wichita.

In August 2016, Have You Heard? reported that the Ohio-based chain would be coming here.

Late last week, Wichita-based franchisee Get Sauced LLC signed a deal to locate at Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.

“We definitely felt that this was the place to be,” Zac Blue says of himself and two partners.

“We looked at about 100 different sites,” he says.

The 6,030-square-foot freestanding restaurant will open in July just west of Cavender’s along K-96.

Previously, Buffalo Wings & Rings CEO Nader Masadeh explained that he and his partners built their business on the premise that people may graduate from college and the bar scene, but they never want to stop drinking beer and eating wings while watching sports.

“The difference is we’re a sports restaurant, not a sports bar,” he said.

In particular, the restaurant caters to people 25 to 54 who are married with children.

“Sometimes what we refer to as dads with strollers,” Masadeh said. He says it’s about “not losing out on that experience that they had in college. … But now the wife is in the mix, and I gotta make sure she’s happy.”

Blue says the company is especially supportive of franchisees and helps create what he describes as a club-level experience with higher-end features for a VIP experience that’s also family friendly.

For instance, he says the business partners designed the restaurants so children don’t have to walk through the bar areas to use the restrooms.

“They’ve thought of everything.”

Blue says there’s made-from-scratch food and almost 1,000 combinations of sauces for the wings, although he says it’s “not just wings.”

There will be 16 beers on tap, including a lot of local ones.

The restaurant will have about 50 TVs, the smallest of which will be 65 inches.

There also will be a 450-square-foot patio. The restaurant will seat 270 people total.

Christian Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal.

Ink Construction is the contractor and Southwest National Bank is providing financing.

Get Sauced also is planning more Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurants in northwest Wichita and possibly Derby.

“We’d like to do one every 18 months,” Blue says.

He says he needs to spread the message that this isn’t a typical wings restaurant.

“That was my first thought – oh, it’s just a knock off,” Blue says.

“I couldn’t have been more wrong,” he says.

“This is what Wichita needs.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

