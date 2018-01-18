Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place

Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.
Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle
Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)
Kalene Smith’s new blow-dry bar, Tousled, is now open at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road. Tousled blow-dry expert Danielle Fischer demonstrates on Smith’s sister, Emily Combs. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle