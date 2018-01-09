Bubba Dog Bakery & Doggie Day Care to open in west Wichita

Another new bakery is opening on the west side, but this one isn’t for you.
It’s for the dogs.
Bubba Dog Bakery & Doggie Day Care is opening at 3402 W. Central next to Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant.
Owner Carrie Baer has been baking dog treats and selling them at farmers’ markets and festivals for a couple of years.
Never miss a local story.
“I’ve got a pretty good following,” she says.
Baer has thought about opening a bakery for much longer than that.
“It was a dream to have a bakery a long time ago when I worked at Boeing.”
She’s been running the business from her house.
“I would spend all week baking and then sell on Saturdays.”
Baer says she uses wholesome ingredients for her treats, most of which are made with ground oats so they’re gluten-free.
She doesn’t use preservatives, so Baer advises customers to keep the treats refrigerated. She says customers don’t mind because they like preservative-free food.
Though she’s more of a dog person, Baer also sells some kitty treats, too.
With the storefront, which should open Jan. 15, Baer will add boarding and day care.
“The building’s really cool,” she says of the 1950s space. “The building has gone through a tremendous transformation.”
Baer says she envisions the day care being “kind of like a Bubba World” amusement park for dogs where they can come play and get a treat on their way out.
She says she’ll take all sizes of dogs as long as they’re friendly.
Bubba Dog also will have a line of crafts Baer will sell through the store and online.
This year, she sold doggie Christmas stockings that she made for the first time.
“I’m crafty.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments