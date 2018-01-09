These treats may look good enough to eat, but they’re for the dogs at Bubba Dog Bakery & Doggie Day Care.
These treats may look good enough to eat, but they’re for the dogs at Bubba Dog Bakery & Doggie Day Care. Courtesy photo
These treats may look good enough to eat, but they’re for the dogs at Bubba Dog Bakery & Doggie Day Care. Courtesy photo
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Bubba Dog Bakery & Doggie Day Care to open in west Wichita

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 09, 2018 05:00 AM

Another new bakery is opening on the west side, but this one isn’t for you.

It’s for the dogs.

Bubba Dog Bakery & Doggie Day Care is opening at 3402 W. Central next to Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant.

Owner Carrie Baer has been baking dog treats and selling them at farmers’ markets and festivals for a couple of years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’ve got a pretty good following,” she says.

Baer has thought about opening a bakery for much longer than that.

“It was a dream to have a bakery a long time ago when I worked at Boeing.”

She’s been running the business from her house.

“I would spend all week baking and then sell on Saturdays.”

Baer says she uses wholesome ingredients for her treats, most of which are made with ground oats so they’re gluten-free.

She doesn’t use preservatives, so Baer advises customers to keep the treats refrigerated. She says customers don’t mind because they like preservative-free food.

Though she’s more of a dog person, Baer also sells some kitty treats, too.

With the storefront, which should open Jan. 15, Baer will add boarding and day care.

“The building’s really cool,” she says of the 1950s space. “The building has gone through a tremendous transformation.”

Baer says she envisions the day care being “kind of like a Bubba World” amusement park for dogs where they can come play and get a treat on their way out.

She says she’ll take all sizes of dogs as long as they’re friendly.

Bubba Dog also will have a line of crafts Baer will sell through the store and online.

This year, she sold doggie Christmas stockings that she made for the first time.

“I’m crafty.”

More Videos

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Pause
New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? 3:32

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

  • Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

    Dogs frolic at a temporary indoor dog park set up this weekend in a Liberty Street warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The organizers are with Bar K Lab, a combination dog park/restaurant/event space that will soon begin construction in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.

Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

Dogs frolic at a temporary indoor dog park set up this weekend in a Liberty Street warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The organizers are with Bar K Lab, a combination dog park/restaurant/event space that will soon begin construction in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.

Allison Long The Kansas City Star

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Pause
New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:53

My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space

Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials? 3:32

Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video