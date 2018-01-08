Brandon Steven’s 6S Steakhouse has an opening date – finally

More Videos

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

  • Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

    Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)

Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com
Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Brandon Steven’s 6S Steakhouse has an opening date – finally

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 08, 2018 05:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

At long – very long – last, there’s an opening date for Brandon Steven’s new 6S Steakhouse.

“The 20th for sure,” says managing partner Seth Glassman.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to get in then.

It’s a Saturday, and Glassman says he’ll have to cut off reservations or entries “if it gets to a certain point.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We don’t want to overwhelm the kitchen,” he says of the first night. “I can’t feed 500 people.”

Glassman says he is looking forward to eventually feeding the west side and beyond. He says he wants people to know that even though 6S is “a big, beautiful restaurant,” not every meal needs to be a high-dollar one.

“It’s also your neighborhood spot,” he says.

More Videos

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

  • Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

    Brandon Steven is transforming the one-time Players space at 6200 W. 21st St. across from Sedgwick County Park into a new high-end steakhouse, it's called 6S. “It’s going to be like you’ve never seen before in Kansas, and people will walk in and be absolutely wowed,” Steven says. “And that was my goal: to be absolutely wowed.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / July 18, 2017)

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven is transforming the one-time Players space at 6200 W. 21st St. across from Sedgwick County Park into a new high-end steakhouse, it's called 6S. “It’s going to be like you’ve never seen before in Kansas, and people will walk in and be absolutely wowed,” Steven says. “And that was my goal: to be absolutely wowed.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / July 18, 2017)

brader@wichitaeagle.com

“We’re not pretentious. We’re not pompous,” Glassman says. “We were really careful with the pricing.”

The “we” includes executive chef Kayson Chong. They both relocated from Los Angeles, which is where Chong is from.

Glassman is from New York originally, as his accent makes clear.

“This will be my eighth restaurant opening,” he says. “I’ve done this my whole life.”

Glassman says he and Chong are working with local markets, vendors and farms to have as many locally sourced ingredients as possible.

“We’re all about … immersing ourselves in the community.”

Chong says he’s worked for a lot of famous restaurants and chefs, such as Wolfgang Puck.

“I worked all over California.”

He says he’s enjoying checking out a new part of the country, but Chong says Wichitans keep asking him why he’s here.

“People from Wichita are asking me that question every day.”

Look for a sneak-peek video of 6S, including its decor and menu, before it opens next week.

More Videos

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

  • Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

    Photographer Lisa Sparks and designers Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis discuss their work on a cityscape mural at Brandon Steven‘s new 6S Steakhouse. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Photographer Lisa Sparks and designers Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis discuss their work on a cityscape mural at Brandon Steven‘s new 6S Steakhouse. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday 2:32

Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday

Pause
First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:51

Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Two men shot in southwest Wichita 0:29

Two men shot in southwest Wichita

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video