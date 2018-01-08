Brandon Steven’s 6S Steakhouse has an opening date – finally

More Videos 2:32 Taylor Eldridge talks about a record barely missed on Sunday Pause 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 2:47 Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 0:43 Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 1:36 Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 0:33 City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:51 Burnt ends were born in Kansas City but Wichita has them, too 0:47 Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:29 Two men shot in southwest Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com) Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S in November 2017. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com) brader@wichitaeagle.com

