Following personal boot camp success, Judith and Marcos Morales to open one in Derby

It’s hard to imagine a better time than January to open a fitness business, and that’s what Judith and Marcos Morales are doing on Monday.
Their Derby Fit Body Boot Camp is opening in 2,400 square feet at 403 E. Madison in Derby.
“I’ve always been into fitness,” Judith Morales says.
She’s a former nutrition teacher who also taught cooking classes.
Morales says she struggled to lose weight after her second baby, and another Fit Body franchise helped her shed her final 30 pounds.
“Only 30 minutes a day,” she says. “It was awesome.”
She says her husband went and liked it, too, and he was willing to open the business with her.
“For him to want to take this jump with me makes me really happy I married him,” Morales says.
“We both basically gave up our jobs to try to do this,” she says. “We want this to be our livelihood. We both believe in it so much.”
She and her husband were living in Garden City, but there was already a Fit Body franchise there.
There’s also one in downtown Wichita that another franchisee owns.
Morales says she could have gone to other areas of Wichita but chose Derby instead, and the family is moving there.
“We just love the community. The community’s just awesome.”
Craig Ablah of Classic Real Estate handled the deal for the Madison space.
Morales says Fit Body offers “high-energy 30-minute workouts for any fitness level.”
She says she can help people modify their workouts to suit their needs, and she can help with nutrition, too.
“We will help you reach your fitness goals.”
