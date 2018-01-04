KSN shakes up the lineup of most of its newscasts

There are some major changes underway at KSNW, Channel 3.

Stephanie Bergmann and Darren Dedo are out as anchors of the KSN evening newscasts.

Reading between the lines of a news release, it looks like Jeff Herndon, who returned to Wichita from Chicago last summer to be KSN’s assistant news director and 5 p.m. solo anchor, will be taking over Bergmann and Dedo’s later spots.

In response to a call from Have You Heard? on Wednesday, KSN vice president and general manager Steve South on Thursday e-mailed a release about the changes.

South didn’t return calls for comment on Thursday, and the release doesn’t give the exact newscasts Herndon will anchor. However, it does say that Bergmann will now be the anchor of the station’s noon show and also will be involved in more managerial and editorial decisions. She’s been with KSN for 28 years.

Dedo is going to co-anchor KSN’s morning show with Katie Taube.

Also, the station announced that meteorologist Leon Smitherman is retiring after three decades in broadcasting, almost 15 of which have been with KSN.

Smitherman will remain at KSN until the station finds his replacement.

“I love this job, this station and the people I work with,” Smitherman said in the release.

“This is not an easy decision, but after long conversations with my family and soon-to-be wife, I have decided that retirement is the right decision for me, my family and my own health.”

The release says Herndon will join KSN chief meteorologist Lisa Teachman.

“Both bring large-market experience and an intimate understanding of the local Wichita community to help KSN’s commitment to cross-platform weather coverage and storytelling,” the release said. “They will continue to lead the evening newscasts on KSN while the station continues to build a strong team of journalists.”

It also said KSN now has a bureau in Topeka for state capital coverage.

