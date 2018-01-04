It appears Jeff Herndon is replacing Stephanie Bergmann and Darren Dedo on KSN’s evening newscasts.
It appears Jeff Herndon is replacing Stephanie Bergmann and Darren Dedo on KSN’s evening newscasts. Courtesy photo
It appears Jeff Herndon is replacing Stephanie Bergmann and Darren Dedo on KSN’s evening newscasts. Courtesy photo
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

KSN shakes up the lineup of most of its newscasts

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 04, 2018 11:08 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

There are some major changes underway at KSNW, Channel 3.

Stephanie Bergmann and Darren Dedo are out as anchors of the KSN evening newscasts.

Reading between the lines of a news release, it looks like Jeff Herndon, who returned to Wichita from Chicago last summer to be KSN’s assistant news director and 5 p.m. solo anchor, will be taking over Bergmann and Dedo’s later spots.

In response to a call from Have You Heard? on Wednesday, KSN vice president and general manager Steve South on Thursday e-mailed a release about the changes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

South didn’t return calls for comment on Thursday, and the release doesn’t give the exact newscasts Herndon will anchor. However, it does say that Bergmann will now be the anchor of the station’s noon show and also will be involved in more managerial and editorial decisions. She’s been with KSN for 28 years.

Dedo is going to co-anchor KSN’s morning show with Katie Taube.

Also, the station announced that meteorologist Leon Smitherman is retiring after three decades in broadcasting, almost 15 of which have been with KSN.

Smitherman will remain at KSN until the station finds his replacement.

“I love this job, this station and the people I work with,” Smitherman said in the release.

“This is not an easy decision, but after long conversations with my family and soon-to-be wife, I have decided that retirement is the right decision for me, my family and my own health.”

The release says Herndon will join KSN chief meteorologist Lisa Teachman.

“Both bring large-market experience and an intimate understanding of the local Wichita community to help KSN’s commitment to cross-platform weather coverage and storytelling,” the release said. “They will continue to lead the evening newscasts on KSN while the station continues to build a strong team of journalists.”

It also said KSN now has a bureau in Topeka for state capital coverage.

More Videos

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Pause
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain 0:30

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments 2:15

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • VIDEO: Larry Hatteberg returns to first love - photography

    Former KAKE, Channel 10, anchorman Larry Hatteberg isn't retired, he says. He's pursuing his first love, photography. (November 2015)

VIDEO: Larry Hatteberg returns to first love - photography

Former KAKE, Channel 10, anchorman Larry Hatteberg isn't retired, he says. He's pursuing his first love, photography. (November 2015)

Carrie Rengers The Wichita Eagle

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

More Videos

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Pause
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain 0:30

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments 2:15

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

    For Charlotte anchor Ben Williamson, early morning snacks and being on television for three hours led to a surprise belch while the cameras were rolling, causing meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases to lose her composure. (Courtesy of WBTV / Charlotte Observer)

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

For Charlotte anchor Ben Williamson, early morning snacks and being on television for three hours led to a surprise belch while the cameras were rolling, causing meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases to lose her composure. (Courtesy of WBTV / Charlotte Observer)

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 0:43

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

Pause
Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:18

Restaurants we lost in 2017

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches 0:53

The usual morning TV banter ... until your co-anchor belches

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Restaurants we lost in 2016

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain 0:30

You can now buy beer at this pizza chain

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments 2:15

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

    Chick N Max manager Drew Holstine shows off the first of what likely will be a national chain of the restaurants. The first of three opening in the first half of 2018 is on Hillside just south of Central. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8

View More Video