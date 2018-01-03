Wichita is on Marcus Lemonis’ list of new Gander Outdoors stores

In May, when Camping World chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased Gander Mountain out of bankruptcy, he told Have You Heard? that “one way or the other” he’s coming to Wichita.
Wednesday, he confirmed it by including Wichita in a list of cities that will have new Gander stores no later than June.
“I’ll be showing you all the locations that are the final locations for Gander Outdoors going forward,” he said in a Facebook video.
“Over the next several weeks they’re going to be opening at a very rapid pace.”
Lemonis says all of the stores will be open by the end of May or the middle of June.
“There is some implied timing on here,” he said of a board with the names, “but nothing to absolutely be concrete on in terms of the timing.”
Where the new Gander store will open is unclear.
Lemonis didn’t immediately respond to a request for an interview via Twitter.
“Inside these stores is something a little different,” he said in the video.
There will be distinct departments for hunting, water-related sports and outdoor sports. Lemonis says there’s potential for stand-alone stores for those categories in some markets. He didn’t specify if Wichita is one of them.
At one time, WaterWalk owner Jack DeBoer was negotiating with Lemonis to use the former Gander building at his downtown property.
Now, he says brokers with J.P. Weigand & Sons are handling potential leases at the site.
“I know they don’t have anything I can say is, ‘Wow, we’re going to get something done,’ ” DeBoer says.
“I can just tell you as of right now the store is vacant, and it’s available to lease,” he says. “We’re active out there talking to people.”
Regardless of whether it’s another Gander store or something else, DeBoer says he’s ready to get something done there.
“It’s a great building,” he says.
“I would love to have it occupied. I hate it that it’s sitting there vacant. The city hates it. … But I’m sure that Weigand’s working on it.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments