Want fries with that? Not overnight at the Central and Hillside McDonald’s.
McDonald’s workers did what most others wish they could have

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

January 02, 2018 03:23 PM

Let’s face it, coming back to work after Christmas and New Year’s is hard.

So hard for some, it seems, that they didn’t come back at all.

The 24-hour McDonald’s on Hillside just north of Central had to close from 11 p.m. New Year’s Day until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Under a “confirm order here” window, there was a handmade sign held up with McDonald’s stickers that said, “We are closed due to no staff sorry for the inconvenience!”

“The restaurant found itself severely short-staffed for a variety of reasons,” says Kristin Marlett, public relations manager for Lane Enterprises.

“So we made the decision to close instead of providing poor customer service.”

The restaurant is now open, but that’s not stopping the attention the sign is receiving on social media.

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

