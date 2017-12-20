Expanded Nifty Nut House to open before Christmas – of 2018

More Videos 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed Pause 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 0:33 City Council puts money towards charity instead of police surveillance 0:46 Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers 1:05 These aren't your average jeans 2:01 1st Christmas outside of prison 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 10:45 Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What makes the Nifty Nut House so crazy during the holidays? Why is the Nifty Nut House so popular during the holidays? What is it that people are buying? Some shoppers and employees helpfully tell us through a song. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle Why is the Nifty Nut House so popular during the holidays? What is it that people are buying? Some shoppers and employees helpfully tell us through a song. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com

