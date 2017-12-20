Expanded Nifty Nut House to open before Christmas – of 2018

Given that it’s less than a week before Christmas, you may have already guessed this news, but Steve Jahn confirms it: The Nifty Nut House is not going to move into its new home this year.
“I was sure I could pull it off,” Jahn says. “I fought hard to get in last week.”
The expanded space just behind the existing store at Elm and St. Francis is basically ready, but Jahn figured the technology would not be. He says he couldn’t risk having kinks in a new system during his peak selling season.
“Then there would be chaos in addition … to the confusion that we already have this time of year.”
Along the way in this two-year expansion process, Jahn says he’s discovered he’s not a contractor.
“That’s one thing I’ve learned,” he says. “My wife has learned that she was right, and I’m a procrastinator.”
Most importantly, Jahn says he’s learned “not to put a date on anything.”
“I am lousy at dates,” he says. “We’ll just do it when everything’s in place.”
Still, Jahn can’t resist once again saying the new store is going to be in before Christmas – of 2018.
“I’m going to just keep pounding that until it actually happens.”
Nifty Nut is as busy as ever this holiday season, which is good for business but not necessarily for customers and employees.
“It’s a meat grinder in there,” Jahn says of how crowded it is. “It’s nonstop.”
The store is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m through Friday and then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It’s closed Sunday.
Jahn’s advice for last-minute Nifty Nut shoppers is to come at 8 a.m.
“That first hour’s not bad.”
Nor is the last hour before the store closes at 6 p.m. on weekdays.
“If you come at lunch, well, good luck,” Jahn says. “Eat before you get here.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
