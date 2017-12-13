The longtime Doolin-Shaw Optical in College Hill will become Grene Vision Optical when Grene Vision Group takes over Jan. 15.
The longtime Doolin-Shaw Optical in College Hill will become Grene Vision Optical when Grene Vision Group takes over Jan. 15. Courtesy photo
The longtime Doolin-Shaw Optical in College Hill will become Grene Vision Optical when Grene Vision Group takes over Jan. 15. Courtesy photo
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Longtime College Hill name going away, though the business is not

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

December 13, 2017 11:21 AM

When Bob Shaw was a young man, his father, Loren, said he needed some help at his Doolin-Shaw Optical business in College Hill.

“I said I would do it for a little while, but I wasn’t going to stay,” Shaw says.

That was 45 years ago.

Once again, Shaw says he won’t be staying, but this time he means it. He’s selling to Grene Vision Group, which is taking over the business Jan. 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s a long-time optical shop, very well respected,” says Grene Vision COO Kayli Smith.

The business, which Loren Shaw and Charles Doolin opened in 1947, will be known as Grene Vision Optical.

Smith says Grene Vision staff members have known Shaw through the years.

“He knows our doctors. We’ve had a good relationship.”

When Shaw approached Grene Vision this summer and explained he was thinking about retiring, Smith says it was her first opportunity to get to know him.

“I talked with him, and in the first five minutes I felt like I had known him for a very long time,” she says.

Grene Vision has an office near Central and Oliver, and Doolin-Shaw is at 3236 E. Douglas near Hillside. Grene Vision will keep both locations along with Shaw’s one employee.

“It’ll be nice to be right in the heart of College Hill,” Smith says.

This will be Grene Vision’s first optical-only site, meaning there won’t be any doctors on staff.

Smith says Shaw has been welcoming, and they’ve discussed how the business has changed through the years.

“He certainly has an extreme amount of knowledge,” Smith says.

She says she’d like to get to know him better, but she adds, “I know he’s looking forward to retiring.”

Shaw says he’s “been really blessed with loyal customers over the years.”

He says he’s thankful Grene Vision is interested in his business because he thinks the company values quality products and services as he does.

“I know they’ll take good care of my customers,” Shaw says. “That’s the important thing to me.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

    Brandy List, general manager of the new Zoes Kitchen, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Waterfront Plaza restaurant. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza
Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:21

Christmas window displays beautify downtown
Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

View More Video