New restaurant to open in former Barroco space on west side

1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza Pause

5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

2:02 Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

2:15 Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments

5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

0:46 Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers

0:41 This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home

4:02 How to truly help panhandlers

1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage