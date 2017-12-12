A steakhouse and sushi restaurant called Samurai is going to open next week where Barroco Mexican Grill had been at 2330 N. Maize Road.
A steakhouse and sushi restaurant called Samurai is going to open next week where Barroco Mexican Grill had been at 2330 N. Maize Road. File photo The Wichita Eagle
A steakhouse and sushi restaurant called Samurai is going to open next week where Barroco Mexican Grill had been at 2330 N. Maize Road. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

New restaurant to open in former Barroco space on west side

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

December 12, 2017 02:56 PM

UPDATED 15 MINUTES AGO

In the final bit of restaurant news today, former Oklahoma restaurateur Biao Zhao is opening Samurai on the west side next week.

The steakhouse and sushi restaurant is opening in the former Barroco space at 2330 N. Maize Road.

Zhao had Wichita customers who dined with him in Lawton, Okla., who particularly liked his sushi and wanted him to open here. He also has relatives in Wichita.

Samurai will open Dec. 20 and be open for Christmas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.

More Videos

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Pause
A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks 2:02

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments 2:15

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers 0:46

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

  • A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

    Denise Neil travels to Winfield to check out Shindigs Bar & Grill. The restaurant opened last April and is full of unique touches and giant meals. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Denise Neil travels to Winfield to check out Shindigs Bar & Grill. The restaurant opened last April and is full of unique touches and giant meals. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 1:02

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Pause
A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks 2:02

Trying the new Christmas Tree Frappuccino at Starbucks

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments 2:15

Broadway Autopark soon to be home to cars, apartments

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 5:30

Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers 0:46

Can't find child care in Kansas? There may not be enough providers

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home

How to truly help panhandlers 4:02

How to truly help panhandlers

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:08

Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:55

Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate

  • Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

    Brandy List, general manager of the new Zoes Kitchen, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Waterfront Plaza restaurant. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

View More Video