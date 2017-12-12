New restaurant to open in former Barroco space on west side

In the final bit of restaurant news today, former Oklahoma restaurateur Biao Zhao is opening Samurai on the west side next week.
The steakhouse and sushi restaurant is opening in the former Barroco space at 2330 N. Maize Road.
Zhao had Wichita customers who dined with him in Lawton, Okla., who particularly liked his sushi and wanted him to open here. He also has relatives in Wichita.
Samurai will open Dec. 20 and be open for Christmas.
Never miss a local story.
Don Piros of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments