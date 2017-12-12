Four signature sauces on the menu at this new Waterfront Plaza restaurant

More Videos 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza Pause 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 0:30 You can now buy beer at this pizza chain 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:34 Drone view of proposed development on river 1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 0:30 Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 5:11 Check out two of Wichita's best 'hole in the wall' restaurants Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza Brandy List, general manager of the new Zoes Kitchen, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Waterfront Plaza restaurant. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle Brandy List, general manager of the new Zoes Kitchen, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Waterfront Plaza restaurant. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com

Brandy List, general manager of the new Zoes Kitchen, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the new Waterfront Plaza restaurant. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle crengers@wichitaeagle.com