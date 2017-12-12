Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza

Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S on Wednesday morning. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)
Kalene Smith’s new blow-dry bar, Tousled, is now open at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road. Tousled blow-dry expert Danielle Fischer demonstrates on Smith’s sister, Emily Combs. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle