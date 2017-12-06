More Videos

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:00

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January 1:12

Secret door reveals new Wichita bar 1:09

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Inside a Prohibition-style bar in modern Wichita 2:01

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

WSU’s Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris talk about their victory over South Dakota State 4:12

Who's running for Kansas governor? 0:32

  • Christmas window displays beautify downtown

    Cindi Gentry uses her creative powers to make some Christmas window displays at The Lux. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Cindi Gentry uses her creative powers to make some Christmas window displays at The Lux. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

Restaurant News & Reviews

Kenny Napier took about 4 hours to hang the 46-foot mural in Brandon Steven's new restaurant, 6S on Wednesday morning. The mural designed by local artists Josh Tripoli and Rebekah Lewis is made up of photos from around Wichita shot by Lisa Sparks. Sparks says she shot nearly 1,300 photos for the project. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (https://www.bensound.com)

What happens at a blow-dry bar?

Carrie Rengers

Kalene Smith’s new blow-dry bar, Tousled, is now open at Waterfront Plaza at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road. Tousled blow-dry expert Danielle Fischer demonstrates on Smith’s sister, Emily Combs. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown

Carrie Rengers

Ol' Crow Tattoo owners Ryan Gould, left, and Tom Seifert discuss their upcoming move to 410 N. Washington downtown. Currently, the shop is at 1927 S. West St. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle