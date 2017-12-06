Bosley’s Tire & Wheel to grow by six stores

Lonnie Bosley has even more planned for his Bosley’s Tire & Wheel than he told Have You Heard? last week.
Bosley shared news about his plans to open a new store this weekend in the former Sears automotive department at Towne West Square, and he said he has three more stores coming.
Turns out it’s more like five.
Within the next three or four weeks, Bosley is opening a new store in about 18,000 square feet at 2650 S. Oliver.
In 45 to 60 days, he’s opening another one in 6,000 square feet at 5209 N. Maize Road, where he’ll add a second 10,000-square-foot building.
“Then I have a 30,000-square-foot building coming on East Kellogg that’s across the street from Wal-Mart,” Bosley says.
That store, which is at the northeast corner of Kellogg and Zelda, should take 90 to 120 days.
Plus, Bosley is opening a 20,000-square-foot store in Derby, also by a Wal-Mart on K-15, at 2212 N. Nelson Dr. within 60 days.
He’s also still looking for space “up north” off of the Canal Route.
“Oh, I’d like to have that in the next 30 days if I can find one,” Bosley says. “I mean, I’m ready to go.”
Bosley says it’s his children, Caleb, 25, and Caitlyn, 19, who are making his major expansion possible.
He thought both were going into other careers. Instead, they decided to follow him into business.
“It’s giving me a big boost,” Bosley says. “It’s exciting.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
