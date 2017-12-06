Bosley’s Tire & Wheel is adding six new stores in Wichita and Derby.
Bosley’s Tire & Wheel is adding six new stores in Wichita and Derby. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Bosley’s Tire & Wheel is adding six new stores in Wichita and Derby. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Have You Heard

Have You Heard

Get Carrie Rengers' up-to-the-minute Wichita and Kansas business scoops and entertaining insights.

Carrie Rengers

Bosley’s Tire & Wheel to grow by six stores

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

December 06, 2017 03:16 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Lonnie Bosley has even more planned for his Bosley’s Tire & Wheel than he told Have You Heard? last week.

Bosley shared news about his plans to open a new store this weekend in the former Sears automotive department at Towne West Square, and he said he has three more stores coming.

Turns out it’s more like five.

Within the next three or four weeks, Bosley is opening a new store in about 18,000 square feet at 2650 S. Oliver.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 45 to 60 days, he’s opening another one in 6,000 square feet at 5209 N. Maize Road, where he’ll add a second 10,000-square-foot building.

“Then I have a 30,000-square-foot building coming on East Kellogg that’s across the street from Wal-Mart,” Bosley says.

That store, which is at the northeast corner of Kellogg and Zelda, should take 90 to 120 days.

Plus, Bosley is opening a 20,000-square-foot store in Derby, also by a Wal-Mart on K-15, at 2212 N. Nelson Dr. within 60 days.

He’s also still looking for space “up north” off of the Canal Route.

“Oh, I’d like to have that in the next 30 days if I can find one,” Bosley says. “I mean, I’m ready to go.”

Bosley says it’s his children, Caleb, 25, and Caitlyn, 19, who are making his major expansion possible.

He thought both were going into other careers. Instead, they decided to follow him into business.

“It’s giving me a big boost,” Bosley says. “It’s exciting.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

    Chicken N Pickle released drone footage from one of its locations in April 2017, showing people enjoying the food and playing pickleball. A location is coming to Wichita in 2018.

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action 0:47

Drone shows Chicken N Pickle action

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole 1:48

Michael Carmody explains why you should buy the Donut Whole
Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

View More Video