New substance-abuse treatment center to open on the west side

Fieldview Healthcare, a new outpatient and residential substance-abuse treatment center, is opening near Kellogg and Ridge Road in the new year.
Executive director Diane Peltier says there was one big attraction for Balstar, the Nevada-based parent company.
“There are not that many residential treatment options here in Wichita,” she says.
There are a number of outpatient centers, Peltier says, but she says, “If somebody needs a higher level of care, there’s just not as many options.”
Also, there was a ready-made campus of sorts in the vacant Veranda Senior Living assisted-living facility.
The five-house campus, which is at 571 S. Holland, was only operational from 2010 to 2013.
“So this is brand new,” Peltier says.
“It was a really upscale assisted-living facility,” she says. “It’s a beautiful campus.”
Fieldview is a private operation.
Peltier says there will be a full spectrum of services, and every patient will receive a customized plan.
In addition to residential, or inpatient, services, there will be intensive outpatient treatments, detox services and confidential sobriety coaching for people who want more private treatment options.
There won’t, though, be acute detox services, such as when someone is having a seizure. Peltier says hospitals handle those cases.
There are 64 beds and five houses.
One is a combination clubhouse and restaurant. One is for administrative and outpatient services. There’s another for detox services and two more for men’s and women’s residential care.
Peltier says Fieldview’s comfortable, community campus setting is designed “to really get that support from others,” including a team of addiction specialists, nurses and a medical director.
“We just want to supply the support and guidance,” she says. “We want to open access … to really be a safe harbor.”
This is the first Fieldview in the area, but not the last, Peltier says.
“We want to open another one on the east side as well,” she says. “That will be down the road a little bit.”
The company is searching for an additional site.
The west-side Fieldview will open early in 2018, most likely in January, Peltier says.
“We’ve gotten really good … feedback from the medical community,” she says.
For more information, call 833-343-5384 or email fieldview@fieldviewholland.com.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
