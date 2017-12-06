One restaurant to open as planned at Central and Hillside, but one won’t

Starbucks is a few weeks from opening in the new center next to the Spangles at Central and Hillside.
“Their space is done,” says Brad Saville of Landmark Commercial Real Estate, who handled the deal. “They’re in there setting it up.”
For now, Starbucks will be alone in the 7,500-square-foot building.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop won’t be opening on the west end cap as planned.
Never miss a local story.
“They terminated their lease, and they’re no longer coming to Wichita,” Saville says.
The Chicago-based chain also canceled plans for an east-side site and some other markets outside of Kansas as well.
“They’ve had some issues with … store sales on a national level, and they’ve decided not to expand into this area right now,” Saville says.
He says he’d like another restaurant for the space, which also has a patio.
“We’re looking for another retailer to go in the middle,” Saville says.
He can’t put another restaurant there because there’s not enough parking.
Saville says Starbucks and whatever other restaurant that opens on the opposite end of the center will meet a demand.
“That whole area by the hospital’s really underserved,” he says. “The restaurants that are in that area (do) really well.”
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
Comments