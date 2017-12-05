New Waterfront Plaza restaurant sets opening date

In the midst of a season laden with sauces, sweets and libations, a healthier option is opening at Waterfront Plaza.
As Have You Heard? reported in March, Zoes Kitchen is a Birmingham, Ala.-based Mediterranean chain that’s opening in front of Whole Foods Market at the northwest corner of 13th and Webb Road.
Dec. 14 is the restaurant’s Wichita debut.
The fast-casual concept serves Mediterranean food, such as pitas and kabobs.
To celebrate the opening, Zoes is offering free sports cups that will have free refills for its first month in business.
Also, via social media, the chain is giving away free food on opening day and throughout the year. Find out more here.
Look for more information on Zoes along with a sneak-peek video in the next week.
Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers
