With his purchase of the Lincoln Athletic Club, Rodney Steven II now has 44 Genesis Health Clubs across five states.
Carrie Rengers

Genesis Health Clubs acquires its 44th club

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

December 04, 2017 11:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Genesis Health Clubs is continuing its march across the Midwest, this time acquiring another club in Lincoln, Neb., where it already owns two.

Owner Rodney Steven II calls the 88,000-square-foot Lincoln Athletic Club a landmark in the city that he can further improve with upgrades.

“We will turn it into a crown jewel for the community here over the coming years,” Steven said in a statement.

This makes the 44th club in five states for Genesis.

The Lincoln club has several fitness areas, a basketball court, an indoor track, indoor and outdoor pools and tennis courts, two racquetball courts and a number of amenities, such as tanning rooms, steam rooms and a hot tub.

With the acquisition, the Lincoln Athletic Club’s second club on Pine Lake Road will close. Those members will have access to the other site as of Monday.

Genesis will keep the Lincoln Athletic Club’s All-American Training, which is a popular interval training program.

Steven said he plans to add equipment and programming to the club.

“Lincoln is an important market for us and we’re thrilled to be expanding in such a major way.”

Carrie Rengers: 316-268-6340, @CarrieRengers

