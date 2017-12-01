Bosley’s Tire & Wheel to open three new stores

It’s been five long years of waiting, but the city has finally settled with Bosley’s Tire & Wheel owner Lonnie Bosley on property he used to own on East Kellogg where road construction is happening.
Now, Bosley is on something of a buying spree for new stores.
On Wednesday, he’s closing on a new east-side store, though he won’t be more specific until the deal is done.
Also next week, he’s closing on a building in Maize where he plans to open another store.
Next week he’s also opening another store on the west side in the former Sears automotive department at Towne West Square.
The 18,000 square feet has 14 bays. Bosley says he’ll likely open there Dec. 8.
Look for more information on the opening and details on the other two new stores next week.
